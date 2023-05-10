Reader’s Opinion | Lottery player identification is based on the Lottery Act

Veikkaus must verify the customer’s place of residence when registering the customer and regularly during the customer relationship.

Jyri Ylänne wrote (HS Opinion 9.5.), that he stopped playing the Lotto now. He said that as a resident of Sweden, he will no longer be able to play the Lotto from May 15, because registering as a Veikkaus customer and obtaining a Veikkaus card is not possible for a person living abroad. Ylänne is absolutely right here.

Playing Veikkaus coupon games, such as Lotto, requires identification on 15.5. from In order for identification to be successful, you must first register as a Veikkaus customer.

Identification of the player and verification of his place of residence is based on the Lottery Act. Under the Lotteries Act, Veikkaus has the right to conduct gambling only in mainland Finland. Veikkaus must verify the customer’s place of residence when registering the customer and regularly during the customer relationship. In practice, this means that Veikkaus only offers its games in mainland Finland and only registers as customers people who have a permanent residence here.

If, on the other hand, a person who wants to become a Veikkaus customer has a temporary address in Åland or abroad, he can register as a Veikkaus customer, for example, play Lotto at points of sale and use other services normally, but online gambling and money transfers are not possible.

Veikkaus’ customer service helps with all questions related to registration and identification.

Minna Sundholm

spokesman, Veikkaus

