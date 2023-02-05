Wagner group mercenary Igor Mangushev was shot in the head in eastern Ukraine after he claimed to have invented the ‘Z’ symbol, assimilating it to the war in Ukraine. The former FSB agent and former captain of the Russian army was transferred to the Stakhanov hospital with a head wound and images showing him injured circulated on social media. According to analysts, the attack on Mangushev would be a warning addressed to the founder and leader of the Wagner group, Yevgeniy Prigozhin.