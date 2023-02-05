Home page politics

From: Lucas Maier

Split

The army of Ukraine has so far only acted on the national territory of the country. Another group, however, goes as far as Russia.

Kyiv – There has always been speculation about Ukrainian military actions in the past Russia. In the discussion about long-range missiles and other heavy weapon systems, a possible attack on targets in Russia is a topic again and again.

At last he warned Ukrainian intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, warns Moscow of attacks “deeper and deeper within their own country”like the US broadcaster ABC News reported. Earlier there were attacks on airfields on the territory of the Russian Federation. A journalist from the English newspaper The Guardians, has now been able to speak to soldiers from a special unit that has claimed responsibility for acts of sabotage in Russia. The unit calls itself the “Brotherhood”.

Interview in Kyiv: Saboteurs unpack

In Kyiv Daniel Boffey had the opportunity to speak to two soldiers and the commander of a special forces unit. Technically, the force does not belong to the Ukrainian military. This allows the Ukrainian government to distance itself from the actions of the volunteer soldiers.

“It’s very easy for us to cross the Russian border,” Vladyslav, who is only 21, told the Guardians. This message is the reason why the military agreed to the interview in the first place.

Ukraine war: arson attacks and sabotage in Russia

Resistance and protest against the attack on Ukraine is in Russia not harmless. Anyone caught will face draconian penalties. But there are always reports of acts of sabotage, such as arson attacks and the like.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

“I know for sure that some people in Russia are willing to help the Ukrainians,” Taras (24) said in an interview The Guardians. He had previously described how the unit had planted explosives on Russian territory.

Russia kills innocents: killed saboteurs who weren’t

Russia keeps trying to take action against saboteurs on its territory, sometimes killing bystanders. On November 23, 2022, the Russian secret service FSB announced the killing of three suspected saboteurs. They are said to have planned attacks on the energy infrastructure of the city of Voronezh, like ZDF reported.

It later emerged that the alleged saboteurs were gaming fans in disguise who belonged to the local airsoft guns community. But there have already been casualties in military actions by the “Brotherhood”.

Soldiers killed in Russia: “Brotherhood” operation goes awry

On Christmas Day, four of the interviewees’ colleagues were killed on a mission some 13 kilometers from the Russian border The Guardians writes. However, soldier Taras is certain: “Our operations are actually twice as safe as those of the Ukrainian armed forces.”

War in Ukraine: Again and again there are partly inexplicable major fires in Russia. (Archive image) © Russian Emergencies Ministry/IMAGO-Images

The tasks of the volunteers also include attack action. “We were tasked with destroying a Russian helicopter that was transporting high-ranking officials from the Russian Interior Ministry,” Taras told The Guardians.

Helicopter shot down: condition of Kremlin officials unclear

According to the statements, the action was successful, but it is unclear whether the Kremlin officials were killed or injured in the attack. “We have shown that we can enter Russian territory and show the Russians that the Ukrainians can act,” said the soldier, who said he was only 24 years old.

Because of their unofficial status, the soldiers’ statements could not be independently verified. According to journalist Boffey However, they are convincing and seem believable. (Lucas Maier)