Saturday, May 27, 2023, 1:20 p.m.



| Updated 4:07 p.m.





comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

For months inside and outside Ukraine there has been talk of a counteroffensive, but the situation on the battlefield, with the terrain muddy due to the thaw and rain, and the lack of some means, such as the long-awaited battle tanks, would have delayed its . ..

This content is exclusive for subscribers