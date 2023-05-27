What a panorama that the agricultural producers of the Évora region that due to carelessness they did not comply with the guidelines of having the planting permits, because because it is a fundamental requirement they will not be able to enter the seed commercialization schemes that have been established Segalmex.

Despite the two established extensions, there is a considerable number of farmers that lagged behind, and it is estimated that there are just over 2,000 hectares that were processed untimely and are waiting for a negotiation to be included in the marketing schemes.

This situation puts them in trouble and forces them to establish a request for help from the State Committee for Plant Health of the State of Sinaloa so that it be managed in favor of those who were late in the request for the planting permit, and it is known that those who dared to plant without this consent will hardly be able to support themselves.

Now, even though it is unknown how many hectares do not have this planting permit, it is known that it is a problem that will lead them to lose a large amount of resources from the Profits applied in planting, and likewise, it should be a teaching to comply with the established guidelines, since it is a custom to leave at the end or not comply with the established specifications for generating the savings of a few pesos, which today brings them a loss elderly.

What will happen to the marketing of these crops, how far below will farmers be able to place and in what cheap conditions will they stay?

