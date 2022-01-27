The United States’ response to Russia’s security guarantee proposals is “the right strategy.” On Thursday, January 27, he said on the air CNN adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak.

“The US response was the right strategy,” he said.

Podolyak recalled that the United States agreed on its position with NATO, the EU and Ukraine. According to the adviser to the head of the Ukrainian administration, the answer itself is thought out, reasoned and based on facts.

The day before, US Ambassador John Sullivan handed over to Moscow Washington’s responses to proposals for security guarantees.

On January 26, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken elaborated that the submitted written responses set out “a serious diplomatic way forward.” He stressed that the US authorities are ready for cooperation and communication with the Russian Federation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced his readiness to comply with Washington’s request not to publish a response, if any. At the same time, he noted that Moscow would convey to the Russian public the essence of the response of the American side.

On January 25, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Washington had given Kiev the content of the response to Moscow on security guarantees. He noted that the United States, when responding to Russia, took into account the position of the Ukrainian authorities.

On January 24, the State Department announced that the White House was not going to make concessions to Russia on security issues, as it was waiting for a response.

At the same time, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced the adoption of “serious political decisions” if the response on security guarantees from the United States and NATO is disappointing.

In January 2022, negotiations on security guarantees were held in three stages. The first round of talks on this topic took place in Geneva on 10 January. It was followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels, followed by consultations on January 13 at the Vienna site of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia, the United States and NATO on security guarantees. The document assumes, in particular, non-expansion of NATO to the east, the withdrawal of the alliance’s weapons to the positions of 1997, as well as the non-deployment of strike weapons near Russian borders.