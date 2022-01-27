Ibrahim Al-Wasari was born in 1978 in the popular Molenbeek district of the capital, Brussels, in a family of 8 children. Despite his brothers’ successful career in studies, including Al-Qadi, Al-Muhandis, and Al-Majaz, he suddenly decided to leave school at the age of only 13 years.

“I really lived this period on my own. It was a very difficult decision. It was a huge disappointment for my parents, especially since I have brothers who are role models for academic excellence.” This is what Ibrahim tells Sky News Arabia.

Although everyone doubted the future of a young man without an academic degree, he refused to give up and embarked on his own perilous journey.

In this regard, Ibrahim says, “The adventure began when I was only 19 years old when I discovered the world of the Internet and decided to buy a computer to download songs, but I was fascinated by the field of information and digital technology and decided to learn by myself and specialize in this field.”

The young Belhiki of Moroccan descent embarked on a consultancy and then as an entrepreneur. In 2005, he established the consulting company “Urban Tech”, then in 2008 he founded the information technology development company, and in 2011 he founded the financial company “Apple Field”.

A broader ambition than Belgium

His success raised many questions for the youth of his neighborhood, so he decided to help them regardless of their origin, educational or cultural background.

Al-Wasari says: “The youth of the region where I was residing were surprised by the positive change that took place in my life. I was a failed project that became driving the most expensive types of cars. To help them and open new horizons for them, I established Molengeek to train them in the technology sector in 2015. “.

This project, which now has several branches in Belgium, the Netherlands, as well as in Italy, has become an example to follow in refining the talents of the people of marginalized regions.

“Because we have the same problems all over the world. We have young people who do not have access to technological technologies. A large number of them have left school without degrees,” Al-Wasari laments.

After 6 years, Mullingec is now offering a 6-month internship to young people in digital marketing and coding. Each time you must choose from hundreds of candidates, only 15 trainees.

Ibrahim Al-Wasari currently employs more than 30 employees in Belgium alone, and he does not care if they hold higher degrees as much as they are efficient and ambitious, and most of them are subject to professional training provided by the institution.

Ibrahim does not target Europe only, he has established similar projects in the Moroccan city of Oujda, and seeks to expand his work in other cities, while maintaining the Moroccan touch and taking into account the conditions and environment in which each young man grew up.

global support

After this amazing journey, Al-Wossari became famous among the largest global technology companies, and he received financial support from Google and Samsung. The partnership was built on the premise that success is not just about sales. It is also about contributing to a better society and making a difference in people’s lives.

Like the giants of California and Korea, the huge Belgian telecom company created controversy, including Ibrahim on its board of directors. This is what El Oussari considers a gift in 2021. “I think that I am really the only Belgian of Moroccan origin, from Molenbeek, with a chaotic academic life and not wearing a uniform, who gets this opportunity and becomes a member of the board of directors of this level.”

The young contractor concludes his speech by saying: “I received the title Brussels Citizen of the Year 2021Because I turned my weakness into strength, and built a career path recognized by the major tech companies. But this matter did not come out of nowhere, but rather after patience, perseverance, and the formulation of different goals at each stage. Whoever wants to succeed should not remain trapped in dreams and procrastination and move to action.”