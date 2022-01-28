Ukraine Biden to Zelensky: Russia may attack Ukraine next month – presidents disagree on urgency

In the call, Biden confirmed that the United States will react decisively if Russia invades deeper into Ukraine.

Exists “Obvious possibility” that Russia will attack Ukraine next month, the president of the United States Joe Biden warn. The White House by Biden discussed with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky with a phone call on Thursday.

“President Biden said there was a clear possibility that Russia would attack Ukraine in February,” a spokesman for the White House Security Council Emily Horne said.

News site Axiosin however, according to sources, the presidents disagreed on how the immediate threat is now being talked about.

News channel Interviewed by CNN according to a Ukrainian official, the telephone conversation “did not go well”. According to Biden, the Russian attack is now virtually certain, while Zelensky says the situation is “dangerous but ambiguous,” and the realization of the attack is not yet certain.

The White House disputes the description of the Ukrainian source in the telephone conversation.

The White House According to the press release, Biden confirmed the readiness of the United States and its allies to react decisively if Russia invades deeper into Ukraine.

According to the White House, Biden stressed that the United States is committed to supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. According to the White House, the presidential call also went through coordinated diplomatic efforts, emphasizing the principle of “nothing in Ukraine without Ukraine”.

President Zelenskyi commented on a “long telephone conversation” with Biden On Twitter. Zelenskyi writes that he thanked Biden for his continued military assistance. According to the President of Ukraine, the discussion focused on recent diplomatic efforts, joint actions for the future and Ukraine’s access to financial assistance.

A White House statement states that the United States has provided more than half a billion dollars in development and humanitarian aid to Ukraine over the past year.

White house press secretary Jen Psaki described in advance at the briefing this is more of a review call as part of contacts with the Ukrainian administration than a call during which significant announcements are to be made. Psaki recalled that this is the third debate in recent weeks.

The United States and its allies have been closely following developments on the border. President of Russia Vladimir Putin has denied intentions to invade Ukraine, even though the country has moved its forces near the Ukrainian border.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba estimates on Wednesday that the large number of Russian troops assembled at the country’s border is a direct threat to Ukraine, but it is not enough for a major attack.

The U.S. message to the troops is different.

“We have seen preparations and increased equipment on the Ukrainian border, and the attack could come at any time. Our assessment has not changed, ”said Psaki, press secretary, at a press conference on Thursday, recalling that the White House had repeated the same message since last week.

US journalist Asked how the situation is complicated by Russia’s siege of Ukraine from several directions, Psaki noted that the United States is urging its citizens to leave Ukraine.

“While we do not know or predict President Putin’s intentions, we are certainly following very closely the strengthening of capabilities at the border with tens of thousands of troops,” Psaki said, saying the U.S. is in close contact with its European partners.

American newspaper The Washington Post writes a Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that President Putin ‘s administration intends to respond promptly to the U.S. and military alliance’ s written responses this week to Russia ‘s previous security demands to restrict NATO operations in the former Soviet Union.

Corrigendum 28 January 2022 at 8.44 am: Dmitry Peskov is a spokesman for the Kremlin, not the President.