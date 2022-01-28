Zenit striker Serdar Azmun, who signed a contract with the German Bayer, commented on a possible transfer to the club’s second team. His words lead RIA News.

“For another three months I will die for Zenit, no problem,” said the Iranian footballer. He noted that he is ready to play both with the first team and with the second.

On January 23, it became known that the leadership of Zenit was discussing the application of penalties to Azmun. The Iranian violated the club’s protocol by leaving the hotel and going to sign an agreement with Bayer. The forward faces a fine. In addition, he can be transferred to the second team.

Azmoun agreed with Bayer on January 22. The striker is due to join the new club in the summer of 2022. However, Germany is also considering an early transfer of the player.

Azmoun moved to Zenit in February 2019. This season he has played in 15 matches of the Russian Premier League, in which he scored seven goals and gave one assist. In total, as part of the blue-white-blue Iranian took part in 79 matches and scored 52 goals.