The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) threw the second echelon of troops into battle, using the 10th Army Corps to attack the village of Rabotino, Zaporozhye region, reports an American newspaper. The Washington Post (WP).

“The last week of fighting was important because they (APU – approx. “Tapes.ru”) decided to actively engage the second echelon of troops, ”the publication quotes the words of an analyst at the Institute for Foreign Policy Studies, Rob Lee.

The battle for Rabotino is taking place 2.5 kilometers from the first line of Russian defensive fortifications, WP reports. The decision to use reserves is an improvisation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of an offensive that has been going on for two months.

Earlier, the American television channel CNN, citing the Ukrainian authorities, reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine faced problems due to the “incredible” density of minefields when trying to attack.