The second day of competition of the Rally of Finland opens with a surprise. Takamoto Katsuta, the least anticipated of the three Toyota Racing drivers, won Special Stage 2, the 11.78 km Laukaa 1, beating everyone with a time of 5’36″1.

The Japanese took advantage of an excellent starting position, despite the surface made more treacherous by the rain which hardened it at times, but also made it more slippery in others, especially in the second part. His confidence with the Finnish dirt road is now well established, considering that he has been training for several years in what is the home country of Toyota Gazoo Racing WRC, but the performance remains surprising and might not be the only one this weekend.

What is certain is that the Toyotas immediately managed to impose their pace, signing a nice hat-trick in the special with Elfyn Evans in second place, half a second behind Katsuta, and Kalle Rovanpera third, 1″3 behind his teammate’s reference time team.

Speaking of the world champion, adding up the times of this special he became the new leader of the general classification of the event, overtaking Ott Tanak – seventh in practice and in apparent difficulty – with a margin of only 4 tenths of a second.

On closer inspection, the general classification is very short. In second place, paired with Tanak, is Elfyn Evans, also 4 tenths behind Rovanpera. In third place (he’s fourth, considering Tanak and Evans’ double second) is Thierry Neuville, six tenths behind Rovanpera.

The Belgian of Hyundai Motorsport was not the best driver of the Korean company in PS2. Esapekka Lappi did better than him by 3 tenths, thus signing the fourth fastest time behind the three Toyota GR Yaris Rally1s. Neuville didn’t shine in the first sector due to notes that were too slow compared to the real potential of the test, and this made him lose precious tenths.

Not a bad start for Teemu Suninen, sixth with the third Hyundai i20 N Rally1 and only 3 tenths behind Neuville. More in difficulty Pierre-Louis Loubet, perhaps too cautious in the opening special of the day. Jari-Matti Latvala’s day begins 8″8 late. The 18-time winner of a WRC rally is returning after almost 4 years and will need time to understand the limits of these Rally1s, but this time, considering the long inactivity, shows how his talent is only dormant and has not vanished.