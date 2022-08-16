Crimea, a peninsula that hosts the base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and which Moscow annexed in 2014, seemed out of range for Ukrainian missiles. However, so far this month it has already been attacked three times. The last one this morning. According to various Telegram channels and Russian and Ukrainian media reports, the target of the shots was a Russian Army ammunition arsenal in the town of Maískoye, located 20 kilometers from Dzhankoe, in the northern part of Crimea.

According to images posted on social media by eyewitnesses, the attack has caused a chain reaction and the explosions are still going on this morning. In addition, in a different incident and according to the Russian agency RIA-Nóvosti, a transformer in Dzhankoe caught fire immediately after the rockets hit the weapons arsenal in Maiskoye, whose population is being evacuated. No casualty figures have yet been provided, although there is talk of at least two injuries.

The pro-Russian leader of Crimea, Sergei Aksionov, is already on the ground to inspect the extinction of the huge fire that has been declared and direct the evacuation operation of civilians. One of the leaders of the Crimean Tatars, Rafat Chubarov, maintains that what happened was a “precise strike against a Russian military unit in the town of Qalay”, a small town renamed by the Russians with the name of Azóvskoye and located, according to Chubarov, one kilometer from Maiskoye.

Fire at the Dzhankoe transformer after the rocket attack on the arsenal /



Reuters



On August 9, a series of explosions occurred at the Saki airfield, attached to the Black Sea Fleet and located next to the village of Novofyodorovka. The Ukrainian troops did not confirm or deny the authorship of the bombing while the Russian Defense Ministry assured that an accident caused the detonations and there was a single death and 14 wounded. But the air base and many of its buildings were almost completely destroyed. At least 17 fighter planes, one transport plane and six helicopters were reduced to scrap.

The first raid against targets in Crimea took place on July 31, when Russia celebrated the day of its Navy in St. Petersburg with the presence of President Vladimir Putin. A drone managed to hit without being shot down against the main headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet. According to Russian agencies, six soldiers were injured. kyiv, however, claimed to have nothing to do with the attack.

People close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggest that the country’s armed forces will soon be in a position to carry out massive attacks on Russian Navy ships in Crimea and on the bridge linking the peninsula to the Russian mainland. through the Kerch Strait. According to the images spread on social networks, which show huge traffic jams on the Kerch bridge, Russian vacationers are rushing to leave Crimea due to the possibility that the bombings will become more frequent.