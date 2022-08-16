Landau Norris was one of the protagonists of the Hungaroring Saturday. The resounding fourth place in qualifying followed up on the brilliant performance of free practice, but also deluded fans of the British and McLaren. The MCL36, as team principal Andreas Seidl also admitted, manages to mask downforce problems by immediately warming the tires: it can work on the flying lap, but not on the race pace, and this is the reason why Norris is backed up to seventh place (in any case he could have done very little more) while Daniel Ricciardo sank into yet another place outside the top-10.

Norris admitted that he did not know (precisely in light of these problems) how he managed to get the podium at Imola. The Briton returned to the difference in performance between Saturday and Sunday, comparing the situation of McLaren to that (opposite) of the Mercedesslow on the flying lap but steady and fast in the race: “I hate to say that a result was beyond expectations, because I believe that we can only achieve what is possible, but perhaps this is the case “, Norris told the media. “On Saturday we are all closer than on Sunday. Plus these cars are young. It goes without saying that they perform differently on different days and seem sensitive to wind conditions. I am not surprised to see a difference between Saturday and Sunday: however, when I notice that Mercedes struggled in France in qualifying, it makes me think how it is possible that then in the race they got a second and a third place. I want to have their problems too! As for me, I’m doing a great job, I have to admit. I’m not working miracles: I do what the car allows me to do, and this also depends on the feeling you have when driving. Sometimes you get the feeling that you are not driving the same car as on Saturday, and we need to understand why we are doing a better job in qualifying than in the race.“.