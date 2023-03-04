FT: Ukraine asked the EU to send it 250,000 artillery shells a month

Ukraine has asked the European Union (EU) to send it 250,000 artillery shells per month. Writes about it Financial Times (FT) with reference to the letter of the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov to European colleagues.

According to the publication, this is necessary for Kyiv in order to fill a critical shortage, which, as he warns, limits progress on the battlefield. According to Reznikov, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) use only 20 percent of the number of shells that they could use were it not for a shortage of supplies. The minister said that Ukraine spends an average of 110,000 NATO-caliber 155-millimeter shells per month.

“If we were not limited by the number of artillery shells available, we could use the full ammunition load, which is 594,000 shells per month,” Reznikov writes.

According to his estimates, for the successful completion of combat missions, the minimum need for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is at least 60 percent of the full ammunition load, or 356.4 thousand shells per month.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that Washington had allocated a new $400 million military aid package to Kyiv. The new package includes ammunition for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and howitzers, armor kits for Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and pontoon crossings.