Yesterday, Dubai witnessed the launch of the Gulf Health Economics Association, which aims to be a meeting place for health economics specialists and experts from the Arab Gulf countries, and to exchange experiences to achieve maximum benefit from health spending and raise the level of health services in the countries of the region.

The establishment and launch of the association was announced at a meeting held in Dubai, in the presence of experts and specialists from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman.

The establishment of the association came at the initiative of the head of the Emirates Division of Health Economics, Dr. Sarah Al-Dallal, who confirmed that the association was established to bring together specialists and experts in the field of health economics, researchers and decision-makers from the Arab Gulf countries, and to allow room for discussion and proposing a common vision and cooperation plan to enhance the field of health economics in the region.

She added, “The new association aims to achieve the maximum possible benefit from health spending and raise the level of health services provided, which works to develop the health sector and achieve the highest efficiency.”

Dr. Sarah Al-Dallal said: “The Gulf Health Economics Association is an Emirati initiative to bring together stakeholders in the field of health economics in the Arab Gulf countries, to cooperate and discuss ways to achieve the required efficiency from budgets allocated to health, explore how to achieve more using available health resources, and formulate practical and applicable solutions. This contributes to accelerating the progress of countries towards sustainable financing and achieving higher efficiency in health spending.”

For his part, the Assistant Undersecretary for Paramedical Services at the Saudi Ministry of Health and President of the Saudi Society for Clinical Pharmacy, Dr. Ahmed Al-Judaea, said that the Society was established by an Emirati initiative to promote the concept of health economics, introduce it, and provide training and development for cadres working in the field.

Al-Judaea pointed out the importance of forming the association to contribute to gathering the experiences of specialists in health economics in the Gulf countries, discussing challenges and preparing practical curricula for specialization in health colleges in the region.

He stated that the Gulf Society will work to hold conferences that allow the exchange of experiences between specialists, and at the same time support decision-makers to make wise decisions related to health spending budgets, in a way that contributes to achieving great results in the field of developing health services.

During the meeting, the participants discussed laying the foundations for joint cooperation between the Gulf countries in the field of health economics.

The participants stressed the importance of the association, which allows the exchange of experiences on health economics, and praised the Emirati initiative to establish an association that brings together the Gulf countries.

They said that the association will contribute to achieving the required efficiency from the budgets allocated to health, which is reflected in raising the level of health services provided to patients in the countries of the region.

Officials from the ministries of health in the Gulf countries, the Saudi Health Council, the Center for Drug Economics and Policies in Saudi Arabia, and Gulf universities, including the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at UAE University, King Saud University, Al-Faisal University and Qatar University, participated in the meeting.