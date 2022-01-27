Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, appreciated the US response to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees. His words lead RIA News with reference to CNN.

“The US response was the right strategy,” Podolyak said. He added that the document was agreed with Ukraine and other partners in Europe, it became comprehensive, thoughtful, reasoned and based on facts.

On January 26, it became known that US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry building to convey Washington’s response to the Kremlin’s proposals for security guarantees in Europe.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed the transmission of the message to Russia. He noted that the document contains the United States’ concerns about Moscow’s security actions.