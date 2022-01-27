the concert of bad bunny is getting closer. Fans of the Puerto Rican artist eagerly await ticket sales on January 28. “Never has an urban artist reached so high,” said the owner of the company in charge of the event. testified about the possibility that the capacity changes, depending on the measures designated by the Executive to combat COVID-19 for the date.

Bad Bunny in Lima, Peru

The Ojo newspaper spoke with César Ramos, owner of Masterlive, the company in charge of producing the concert in Lima. In the interview, Ramos told details of the event, among which he spoke of the capacity.

“We are going to sell 36,000 tickets” , specified the businessman, adding that this It is not the total number of people who enter the National Stadium. Those attending the concert will be in the field of the venue and the stands.

“We are going to wait a little longer to see if we dare to sell the full capacity of the stadium. Actually, we want to be a little more cautious in this case. It depends on the authorities, what they decree between now and November” he explained.

“Nine months to go, so it’s a bit uncertain, but we prefer that the announcement be made official that we can sell all the tickets for the National Stadium to just do it”, he concluded.

Bad Bunny will arrive in Lima on November 13, 2022. Photo: Instagram

How to buy tickets for the Bad Bunny concert?

Tickets to see the urban music idol will go on sale on Friday, January 28. The Teleticket platform is in charge of the commission, with a pre-sale for Interbank customers that will run until Saturday 29. Then, the tickets will have a 15% discount.

The sale will be made virtually, by website. It will start at 9:00 am To be in the front row, follow these steps:

Go to the website of teleticket

Choose the image of the Bad Bunny show: World’s hottest tour

Select the area for which you will buy the ticket

Make the virtual payment

Confirm the payment and you will receive the ticket in digital format.