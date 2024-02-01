Ukrainian military intelligence announced on Thursday that it had sunk a Russian warship in the Black Sea.

Ukrainian intelligence reported that several naval drones sank the missile ship “Ivanovich” in an attack during the night.

The attack took place on the western coast of Crimea. Ukraine showed a video clip, as evidence of this, showing several naval drones loaded with explosives heading towards the Russian warship and exploding one after the other.

Reports said the ship eventually sank. Russia has not confirmed or denied the incident yet.

The Ukrainian military has previously damaged Russian warships using missiles and naval drones.