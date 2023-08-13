“There are areas that have been liberated and the defense forces are continuing their work,” General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Ukrainian forces in the south, said on Telegram, without specifying the place or time in which progress was made.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also said it had achieved “partial success in two robots in the Zaporizhia region”.

The General Staff stated that children were among the dead and wounded civilians after a day during which Russia fired six missiles and 32 rounds from missile launch systems and launched 36 air raids on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian forces.

She indicated that 33 combat clashes had broken out, saying that the Ukrainian defense forces were continuing an offensive operation towards Melitopol and Berdyansk.

Dead and wounded in the Ukrainian bombing of Donetsk

• Denis Pushilin, the governor of Donetsk region, announced on Saturday that a civilian was killed and six people, including a 12-year-old girl, were injured as a result of intense Ukrainian shelling in the region in eastern Ukraine.

• Pushilin wrote on his Telegram channel saying that a civilian was killed in a neighborhood in Donetsk city, while six people were wounded in Makivka, east of Donetsk.

• According to Pushlin, “the enemy fired a total of 127 rounds of ammunition at peaceful cities and regions in the republic,” referring to the Donetsk People’s Republic, which is the name given by Moscow to the region that it announced its annexation last year.

• Pushlin added that the Ukrainian bombing included the launch of cluster munitions.

• Both sides used cluster munitions during the Russian military operation in Ukraine, which began 17 months ago.

• Kiev received cluster munitions from the United States last month and pledged not to use them except to target gatherings of enemy soldiers.

• Russia, which launched a large-scale military operation against Ukraine early last year, says that the Ukrainian forces are bombing daily the Moscow-controlled parts of the Donetsk region.