Another night with Jannik Sinner. After the three set victory against Gael Monfils, Jannik returns to the field at 1.30 in the hunt for a place in the final at the Masters 1000 in Toronto. The pupil of Vagnozzi and Cahill is in his fourth Masters 1000 semifinal of the season and faces a highly motivated and dangerous Tommy Paul on hard courts. The two have faced each other twice, both times last year with a win apiece. jannik had established himself on clay at the heights of Madrid after canceling three match points. The American had instead imposed himself on the grass of Eastbourne. For them it will therefore be the first time on concrete, a surface on which both are perfectly at ease. Paul, No. 14 in the world, eliminated Carlos Alcaraz with a very solid performance, although the Spaniard looked for much of the match only a distant relative of the No. 1 champion at Wimbledon. By reaching the semi-final, Jannik Sinner has already secured the number 4 in the Race to Torino, and should he win the title in Toronto, he would equal Matteo Berrettini’s best ranking of world number 6.

DE MINAUR FINALIST

—

Meanwhile, the first finalist has already come out of the challenge between Alex De Minaur and a surprising Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, never so far ahead in a 1000m on concrete. The Australian literally dominated the match against the Spaniard who was liquidated with a score of 6-1 6-3 in an hour and a quarter on a very windy day: “There was a lot of wind – De Minaur said at the end of the match – and It’s never easy to play in these conditions. I tried to think point by point, I kept my level of play high and I’m very happy to have reached the final.” Damon, this is his nickname, had never gone beyond the round of 16 of a Masters 1000 and this result projects him to number 12 in the live ranking: “My main goal now is to win this type of tournament. I want to reach the top 10 It’s always been my dream but maybe I put too much pressure on myself in the last few years and never succeeded. Now I feel closer than ever.” The final is not scheduled before 10 pm in Italy on Sunday.