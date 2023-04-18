The governments of Ukraine and Poland agreed to resume the transit of grain on the night of April 25

The authorities of Ukraine and Poland agreed to resume the transit of grain through Polish territory. About it reported on the website of the Ukrainian government.

“Based on the results of the negotiations, it was decided that the transit of Ukrainian agricultural goods through the territory of Poland will be unblocked on the night of Thursday, April 21, to Friday, April 22, this year,” said First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko.

The politician also added that the Ukrainian government treats the problems of Polish colleagues with the same attention with which Poland treats the problems of Kyiv.

Warsaw suspended the import of Ukrainian grain on April 15 to protect national farming. At the same time, the head of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Yaroslav Kaczynski, said that Poland would remain a constant ally of Ukraine.