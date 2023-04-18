80 years old | Repairing the intact one must be abandoned, says the architect

Erkki Mäkiö hopes for a change of attitude in the treatment of the old building stock.

Architect Erkki Mäkiö recently received the 2022 state award for architecture. For a quarter of a century, he has directed the restoration of government buildings from the National Museum Agency, from Raasepor’s medieval castle to the president’s castle.

He has also trained, written books and been an active public speaker. Years ago, Mäkiö launched the phrase “patina tolerance”, which has become established in all discussions about repairing and demolishing buildings.

Mäkiö think that the existing building stock in Finland is being damaged by unnecessary and oversized repairs. Over-repairing is partly a matter of attitude, and it applies to all construction, from single-family houses to public buildings.

Why do you want the old interior to look newly finished? Why are spaces changed according to fashion trends? Why has the old one just now ceased to be useful?

“Repairing intact buildings and demolishing usable ones are a big problem in Finland. It is done regardless of climate and environmental issues. The wear of surfaces and the aging of materials, i.e. patina, is not tolerated, but is interpreted as damage”, laments Mäkiö.

“Rebuilding the interiors of houses, so that the protected facades are spared, is called renovation construction. Fashionable space arrangements such as the demolition of partitions for open offices and surface material changes cause great destruction in the old stone building stock. Mechanical building technology is too heavy for old, mostly well-preserved buildings. The building physical benefits of a solid-walled frame have been abandoned.”

In Mäkiö’s opinion, obtaining demolition permits should be tightened. However, things are changing with the new construction law.

“Now, houses built on the sites of buildings that were demolished half a century ago are being destroyed, supposedly unusable. Environments are not allowed to calm down, stabilize and grow old. Destroying the usable is an immense waste.”

Erkki Mäkiö was a government official who was more interested in houses than paperwork. He got to know the sites on site and spent a lot of time getting to know the repair sites. The construction site and the conversation with experienced builders and engineers have been a real repair school.

“I didn’t like the role of an authority that much, I rather considered myself a member of a working group. Sometimes you had to be a little arrogant by referring to the laws, but I wanted to plan and come up with ideas for the best possible outcome in cooperation with others.”

Mäkiö says that an engineer is an architect’s best friend and colleague. With particular warmth, he remembers the 35-year collaboration with the now-deceased civil engineer Eero Kotkasen with. The restoration of the 18th-century round fortress of Fort Slava on Kukour island off Kotka was one of the most inspiring works in his career in collaboration with architect Hannu Tomminen with.

“An official statement about restoration cannot be dropped from above, but must be based on the joint vision of the planning team,” Mäkiö points out.

He gets excited to talk about ancient temples and the idea of ​​optical correction attached to some of them.

“Temples are seen as the basis of Western architecture. Optical corrections may also be related to the fight against earthquake vibration. Have you even admired the beauty of a structure without realizing it? An additional page on the history of construction should be added to the history of architecture.”

Mäkiö father was a master builder, among other things Alvar Aalton a credit contractor, and there are many generations of builders in the family.

Erkki Mäkiö has a study in the basement of an art nouveau house in Katajanokka, which is full of his excellent drawings and constructions. He is a skilled draftsman who illustrates his knowledge and ideas accumulated over decades with his drawings and small constructions. Wood or, for example, disposable cups are good materials.

There is a book in the works about Mäkiö’s work history, under the working title Notes. For decades, he has collaborated a lot with his illustrator wife Leena to Lump with.