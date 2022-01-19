EP Wednesday, 19 January 2022, 15:33



The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, confirmed this Wednesday that the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 will be lifted next Wednesday, as planned.

The Johnson Administration was forced to impose limitations on the progress of omicron, after lifting them in the summer of 2020. It imposed the return of teleworking, the mandatory use of a mask and the need to present the vaccination certificate against COVID-19 to access to certain facilities.

Thus, the English authorities will no longer ask for the document that proves that the person who carries it is immunized, nor that citizens work from home when possible. In addition, the mask will no longer be mandatory anywhere.

In addition, from this Thursday, masks will also not be mandatory in school classrooms, although the Government will still “suggest” the use of some type of facial covering in spaces with the presence of massive citizens, according to Johnson.

However, isolation will continue to be a requirement for those who test positive for COVID-19, although on Monday the quarantine was already reduced to five full days with two negative tests. The idea, Johnson specified, is that self-isolation be completely canceled “in the future”, according to the Sky News network.

During his speech before the House of Commons, Johnson has reiterated that the Government “kept England open” at Christmas and New Year. In this sense, he has defended that his Administration “correctly made the toughest decisions”, but has indicated that the latest data on the pandemic suggest that the omicron wave has probably reached its peak throughout the country. Also, he has ensured that hospitalizations have stabilized in many areas, while in London they are declining.

British ministers had already been confident in recent days that the restrictions would be lifted on January 26, while daily infections have begun to stabilize. On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health confirmed 94,432 cases, but 438 deaths, the highest figure since February 2021, although the number of deaths from COVID-19 is usually high on Tuesdays in the country due to delays in accounting. data on weekends.