French President Emmanuel Macron made this Wednesday (19) an appeal to the “audacity” of the inhabitants of the European Union (EU) for the bloc to become “a power of the future”.

In a speech to the European Parliament, Macron spoke in favor of “a new security order” for the bloc, shared with NATO, and also called for “a frank and demanding dialogue” with Russia.

“In the coming weeks we must make a European proposal that builds a new order of security and stability a reality. We must build it among Europeans, then share it with our allies within the NATO framework; then propose negotiations with Russia,” the president said.

“We have to rediscover the sense of unity, the need for audacity (…). We have the strength, we have the means,” said Macron, on a day heavily influenced by the electoral campaign for the elections scheduled for April in his country.

Macron has yet to officially confirm his candidacy for a second term, but the plenary session of the European Parliament has turned into a rostrum demanding constant calls for order.

Since his election in 2017, Macron has presented himself as the leader of the Europeanists.

– Rule of law –

On Wednesday, the president said that “neither a return to nationalism nor the dissolution of our identities will be answers to this world to come.”

When presenting France’s priorities in the rotating presidency of the European Council, Macron highlighted the urgency of defending the rule of law in the bloc.

According to Macron, this rule of law “is our treasure”.

To strengthen this rule of law, he suggested an update to the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, so that it is more explicit about environmental protection and the right to abortion.

The new president of the European Parliament, the Maltese conservative Roberta Metsola, elected on Tuesday, is openly against terminating a pregnancy.

“We opened this debate by speaking freely with our fellow citizens and gave new impetus to our rule of law, making Europe even stronger,” Macron said.

– Campaign reaches plenary –

The leader of the majority Conservative bloc in the European Parliament, Manfred Webber, said that “Europe will be in good hands in the next six months”, but warned that “we need concrete action”.

The leader of the Social Democrats bench, Spain’s Iratxe García, warned that France’s management at the head of the European Council in this first semester will go down in history “thanks to everything we can achieve together”.

However, the debate turned acrimonious after French environmentalist MEP Yannick Jadot, a presidential candidate in France, delivered an incendiary speech criticizing Macron.

“He will go down in history as the president of climate inaction, prefers to postpone” actions, he said, promoting the first of Metsola’s numerous interventions to call for attention and impose order.

Metsola reminded lawmakers “that this is a national debate, so we discussed the priorities of the French presidency and our institution must be respected.”

Another French deputy, Jordar Bardella, from the extreme right, promoted a speech critical of European migration policy.

Left-wing French lawmaker Manon Aubry, meanwhile, said there was “Dr Macron, who makes a lot of promises, and Mr Macron, who doesn’t care about the climate emergency.”

