And with this death, the death toll from staphylococcus aureus “A” bacteria rises to 8 in recent weeks in Britain.

And the country had recorded, hours before, death No. 7 due to this infection, which was of a 12-year-old child in London.

And the British “Sky News” network reported, on Monday evening, that the new victim No. 8 is a student at a basic school in Hampshire County, southern Britain.

A highly contagious form of the A strep infection has spread across Britain in recent months, with the British government warning parents to be vigilant about their children’s symptoms.

However, she stressed that the country’s health services authority, “NHC”, is well prepared to deal with the outbreak of infection, stressing that there is no shortage of antibiotics that fight this health problem.

This infection causes a sore throat and fever leading to a rash, and occurs as a result of physical contact or from droplets of sneezing and coughing.

The authorities warned that people over the age of 65, those with HIV, those who use steroids, or those with diabetes, heart disease or cancer are the most vulnerable to infection, along with children.