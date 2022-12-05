One of the instant messaging applications most used by Mexicans is WhatsApp, according to data from the MX Internet Association, totaling approximately 78.6 million users.

If you are one of those who lives glued to the cell phone sending WhatsApp messages, this information will interest you since as of December 31, 2022, several devices will be left without the service of this platform, we will tell you which ones.

The first thing you should know is that the reason why cell phones will run out of WhatsApp is because they have an older operating system, so with the updates they are no longer compatible with the application.

For example, in the previous WhatsApp update, Android phones running version 4.0.1 became obsolete. On this occasion, cell phones that have the Android operating system less than 4.1 will be affected.

The cell phones that will be left without WhatsApp are:

samsung

1.Samsung Galaxy Core

2. Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

3.Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

4. Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

5.Samsung Galaxy Trend II

6. Samsung Galaxy X cover 2

LG

1. LG Optimus L3 II Dual

2. LG Optimus L5 II

3.LG Optimus F5

4. LG Optimus L3 II

5.LG Optimus L7II

6. LG Optimus L5 Dual

7. LG Optimus L7 Dual

8.LG Optimus F3

9.LG Optimus F3Q

10. LG Optimus L2 II

11. LG Optimus L4 II

12.LG Optimus F6

13.LG Enact

14. LG Lucid 2

15.LG Optimus F7

Huawei

1. Huawei Ascend Mate

2.Huawei Ascend G740

3.Huawei Ascend D2

ZTE

1. ZTE V956 – UMI X2

2. ZTE Grand S Flex

3.ZTE GrandMemo

Other brands

1.Sony Xperia M

2.Lenovo A820

In the case of Apple, the iPhone 6S, iPhone SE and iPhone 6S Plus will also be affected by this update, which means that they will no longer be able to use WhatsApp normally.

Finally, it is recommended to make a backup copy on your cell phone and upload it to your Google account drive so that when you get a new phone, you can recover all the chats from your old cell phone.