“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” it has been the most expensive series in history and has been one of the biggest monetary risks for Amazon Prime Video. The platform wanted it to be the most successful of its entire catalogue, but it did not have a single detail: “Ugly Betty”, the famous Colombian novel that has unexpectedly become the most watched on the blue streaming service. What have the fans said?

It is nothing less than a surprise for the general public, but something that was already seen coming for those who usually watch RCN Televisión’s fiction over and over again.

Betty, the ‘owner of the rings’

Recently, Amazon Prime Video made what many thought impossible official. “I am Betty, the ugly one” would become part of his catalogue.

“I am Betty, the ugly one” and “The rings of power” in the ranking of the most viewed. Photo: Amazon Prime Video capture

Thus, the same thing that happened on Netflix —the platform where the novel was found before— has happened again.

Fans noticed that “Ugly Betty” ranked first in the ranking of the 10 best titles in Peru, Mexico and other Latin American countries in which it is available.

Amazon Prime Video confirms “Ugly Betty” as its new acquisition. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

However, the most surprising thing is that the expensive “The Rings of Power” has been left behind on the list, a series that cost more than 1,000 million dollars for its first season alone.

Betty, the queen of fans

As Betty’s followers remember, the novel starring Ana María Orozco left the Netflix catalog and left her fans nowhere.

Fans react to the victory of “I am Betty, the ugly”. Photo: Facebook/Out of Focus

For this reason, the reactions before this victory did not wait. “The stars go out, the idols fall. The cracks get old, but ‘Ugly Betty’ is forever”, said a fan on social networks.

How long will “I’m Ugly Betty” stay on Amazon Prime Video? We will have to wait to find out.