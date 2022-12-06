Fabio Rabin reported on his social networks that he was arrested in Qatar, where he is working during the World Cup. The comedian opened some lives on his Instagram, showing, at first, being in a room with some police officers, until one of them takes his cell phone when he realizes that they are being recorded.

In another live, he appeared crying a lot, telling a little about what happened without many details, still shaken. “I’m glad I’m not dead. They locked me in a room with these guys, I turned on a live there and I think if I hadn’t called, I would be dead. There’s a guy over there and I almost died because I tried to help the guy too. They released me and I said he was with me, I almost lost my life trying to help the guy. Sorry for the despair ”, he said in an excerpt, recorded by his followers and shared on social networks.

+ Brazilian players pay homage to Pelé on the field after victory over South Korea

Does anyone know if this live from @fabiorabin was it a joke? It didn’t seem like it. Hope all is well. #FabioRabin pic.twitter.com/PJMXE2RnJP — Leon🅰️rdo 🦊 💙🤍 (@leobrasusa) December 5, 2022

Fabio Rabin cries in despair, saying he almost died in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/gt7lCJdYbF — Yuri Menon (@yurimenon) December 6, 2022

In the video, he appears with a friend, who questions whether reasons were given for his arrest. “None. The guys said: ‘Hey, are you sober?’. Fuck it, we’re here in the middle of the ride… They put me in a room and said: ‘Go on, smile’. I’m Jewish, you know? I was smiling. I was very afraid of losing my life. If I hadn’t turned on the live, if it hadn’t been for you live watching this broadcast…”, he continued.

Fabio spoke to the UOL website about what happened, admitting that he had been drinking with friends, but guaranteeing that it was “nothing that would justify being arrested for that”, and that there were other drunk people in the same place, but that only he ended up being detained. Friends told the report that Fabio was drunk to the point of barely being able to walk. Under Qatari law, public drunkenness can result in imprisonment of up to six months.

UOL also stated that Fabio intends to report the case and will contact the Brazilian embassy and that the man he mentions would be with him would have been detained for selling tickets in the stadium area.

Camila Pinheiro, Fabio’s girlfriend, used her social networks to comment on the matter, also claiming to have no information about what happened. “I learned the same way as you that something happened in Qatar, that Fabio was arrested, that he went live crying and asking for help, but now it seems that everything is fine, that he was released and such. It’s no use keeping calling me, sending messages, wanting to know things, because I don’t know. I know as much as you do. He’s not answering me, he’s not answering calls, so I don’t really know what’s going on. We know together, because he’s doing live instead of telling me what’s going on. So let’s find out together what’s going on, but if I find out more information, I’ll come and tell you, ”she said.

Later, Camila published in Stories that her boyfriend was fine and that he would tell his followers everything that happened. “Guys, Fabio sent a message! He’s fine, he’s already met his friends! But thank God he’s fine! When he is calmer, he will talk to everyone to calmly explain what happened,” she posted.

Hours later, Fabio appeared in his Stories, already at the place where he is staying and in different clothes, to apologize for the scare, this time, stating that the confusion happened after he was unable to communicate with the police about his ticket information to the game.

“Thank you very much for the comments, sorry for the scare, the important thing is that Brazil won, thrashed. I tried to communicate with the locals and I couldn’t, to talk about my ticket, about the sector I was in, it didn’t work. I ended up staying in a small room, I got desperate, my weapon was to turn on a live there. And that’s it, we’re together, in Brazil we talk more”, he said.