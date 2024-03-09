Tuesday Frankfurt, Wednesday Munich: Next week, the UFO union is calling on cabin crew to stop working.

DThe cabin union UFO has called on around 19,000 flight attendants at Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cityline to go on strike on Tuesday and Wednesday. All departures from Frankfurt will be on strike from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday and all departures from Munich on Wednesday, UFO announced on Saturday evening.

