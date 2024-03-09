Genoa – Genoa on the pitch at Ferraris for the match against Monza with the usual 3-5-2: Vogliacco takes the place of the suspended Vasquez and moves to the centre-right, De Winter completes the defensive line with Bani. The wingers are Sabelli and Messias, in midfield are Frendrup, Badelj and Strootman. In front the Retegui-Gudmundsson pair.

Genoa is looking for points for mathematical survival and to attack the top ten in the rankings. Monza is coached by Raffaele Palladino, former rossoblu player under the management of Gasperini and Juric