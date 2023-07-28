

The association is awaiting reports from the clubs and the referee on what happened. A spokesperson cannot yet say how this will be handled. But the chance of a strong sanction is high. The club may be facing a duel without an audience, whether conditionally or not. As this week AZ was also imposed.

Police are investigating

The police are already investigating the disturbances. It looks, among other things, at violence against police officers, stewards and security guards. The Swedish football club Hammarby IF will significantly increase security around next Thursday’s home game against FC Twente.

Supporters of FC Twente attacked a group of Hammarby fans in the main stand of the stadium afterwards. A Swedish supporter fell from the stands and was injured. He had to be treated on the field and was then taken to hospital. The exact injuries are not known. More people have been injured, police said. How much is involved is still unclear.

"Of course we are doing everything we can to identify the perpetrators," FC Twente director Paul van de Kraan said in a newsletter on Friday. "They can count on a stadium ban." He apologizes to fans and sponsors. "The disturbances that took place in our stadium completely overshadowed the game," he says. 'These are unworthy of FC Twente and do not belong in any stadium. Disturbances like this cause anger and shame. So soon after the evening it is still too early to draw conclusions. We're going to investigate this thoroughly.'

Victim is a sponsor

According to chairman Richard von Yxkull of the Swedish club, the group of Swedes in the main stand consisted mainly of sponsors and relations of his association. The man who had to go to the hospital was also a sponsor, he says. “He was both punched and kicked before he fell. He was so injured that he was taken to hospital. I hope he recovers,” the chairman told Swedish reporters.

“It is clear that our home game against FC Twente now involves a great risk”, said Von Yxkull. “We have to discuss this with FC Twente, UEFA and our security guards. We need to talk about how to approach our next game.” Twente has asked the Swedish authorities whether they think it is wise to issue a positive travel advice. It wants to make sure that traveling supporters are safe.

FC Twente director Paul van der Kraan doubted in a press conference late on Thursday evening whether the Swedes are really business relations. According to the director, the club had to make 200 tickets available to the guests in the main stand, for example for family members or sponsors. "But in my opinion those cards did not end up in the hands of those for whom they were intended." Almost the entire match they were singing and provocatively present, journalists saw in the stadium.

“They are also fans,” Von Yxkull defends in the Swedish newspaper aftonbladet its ‘most important people’. Among them are also hard core fans: ,,It was no secret that they were also Hammer Villagers.”

Possibly no supporters

Van de Kraan already indicated on Thursday evening that his club may not take supporters to Stockholm, even though 1500 tickets have been sold to Twente fans. "We are now asking for action. But we must first analyze what went wrong. We are of course looking at our away game next week. When our decision is clear, we will report."

The police made nine arrests around the game between FC Twente and Hammarby in the second preliminary round of the Conference League, which ended in 1-0. The suspects are in prison for public violence, assault and insulting an official in office. Earlier there was talk of ten arrests, but that turns out to be one less. One detainee is a minor and has since been released.

The municipality of Enschede had declared the city a safety risk area on Thursday afternoon and an emergency order was in force in the center of Hengelo. Those measures were taken out of “serious fears of public order disturbance due to the presence of weapons” around the match.