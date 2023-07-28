PSV has become a frequent home for Mexican players. The last to form part of the Netherlands squad was Erick Gutiérrez, who, beyond the fact that he never had the individual explosion that perhaps others did, was a useful guy on the field, also contributing to the history of the institution two Cup titles.
More news about the transfer market
Now, after the departure of the midfielder, the ranks of PSV have been left without Mexican players, but this would not be for long, as the club is on the hunt for a central defender and has two nationals on a list of 6 options. The first is Cesar Montes, a player who has been liked by the farmers’ team for years and who is now on the market after the relegation of Espanyol de Barcelona. The complication in the signing is his price, which amounts to 10 million euros, something that is not so easy to pay in that country.
One more alternative is Gilberto Sepúlveda, who since Paunovic’s arrival at Chivas not only recovered his position in the starting eleven, but also raised his sporting level. There is a good commercial and sporting relationship between the two squads, and even more so now that they have closed the sale of Erick Gutiérrez and that can play in favor of the Mexican defender. Insisting that both players are options from a wide list, at the moment there is no formal offer for any, neither with their clubs, nor with his agents, it is just a newly emerged interest.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Mexican #players #PSV #transfer #list
Leave a Reply