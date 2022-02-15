UEFA decided that this edition of the Champions League and Europa League will not use this tie-breaking method, which has been in force since 1965. Those overall results that are equal after 180 minutes of play will require extra time and, if the score does not move, a round of penalties.
The top continental competition begins the first leg of the round of 16 with a novelty for the vast majority of football fans: that it takes place without the rule of double the value of away goals in the event of a tie. In this way, the preparation of the matches must take into account that scoring a goal in the first leg will not have the weight that it used to have.
The main football body at European level decided in the summer to abolish a rule that had been in force for more than half a century in continental competitions, arguing that an analysis of the tie results confirmed that the influence of the rule had diminished as there were fewer tie-breaks with it.
Several technicians complained that, for example, in a 30-minute extra time they had to score two goals if their rival signed one, something logical considering that those two parts of a quarter of an hour are used to tie the tie between two 90-minute games. . Once matched in the same amount of time, there was little point in that bonus sticking around.
The norm was already present in the group stage when it came to undoing the ties in the classification. From now on, we will be able to see it in the qualifiers as well, starting with Paris Saint Germain-Real Madrid and Sporting CP-Manchester City tonight. It will be followed by RB Salzburg-Bayern München and Inter-Liverpool on Wednesday, in addition to next week’s qualifiers: Chelsea-Lille OSC, Villarreal-Juventus, Atlético de Madrid-Manchester United and Benfica-Ajax.
#UEFA #eliminates #goal #rule #Champions #League #Europa #League
