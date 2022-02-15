Gone are the days when Audi supplied thick V12 diesel engines or W12 petrol engines in the largest models. The renewed Audi A8 will receive its price today and in the Netherlands the sedan is only available as a plug-in hybrid. The starting price for the Audi A8 is 124,145 euros. Fortunately, for the enthusiast with enough pocket money, there is the Audi S8 without a plug. The price of the Audi S8 in the Netherlands is at least 193,885 euros. Let’s see how expensive we can make it?

Specifications Audi S8

With the previous generation Audi S8 from a few years ago, you could still choose between a normal with 520 hp or an S8 Plus with 605 hp. With the current generation Audi S8 (so even before the facelift) there is only one flavor with 571 hp. Due to the torque of 800 Nm, it is just as fast to 100 as the old S8 Plus. The 0-100 time is 3.8 seconds. The top speed is limited to 250 km/h.

That’s how high the price of the Audi S8 with all options

There are not many exterior options for the Audi S8, because most things are standard. Nice is that you can choose the shape of light units in the OLED taillights. For 1,750 euros you can have all shiny parts in black, including the logos. For about 2,000 euros you get 21-inch wheels and for more than 10,000 euros Audi sprays the S8 in a matte color of your choice. For 2,254 euros you get a panoramic roof and throw in another set of ceramic brake discs for 11,000 euros.

Go wild in the interior

You can save more money with the interior. For example, the most extensive learning package costs more than 17,000 euros. If you want ventilated massage seats in the front and in the back for 4,705 euros, you must also configure two separate seats in the back for about 5,500 euros. Of course you go for the Bang & Olufsen system for 7,422 euros. With some assistance systems, extra USB ports, screens in the back and the optional side airbags in the front, you can configure more than a ton of options for the entire car.

We never said he was beautiful | Photo: © Audi Netherlands

Our matte gray Audi S8 with black accents, carbon fiber wing mirrors, bright blue interior and a towbar ultimately costs 303.227 euros. This is a car that you can rightfully put on Marktplaats as ‘BOMVOL’ and ‘FULL OPT’. By the way, just assume that there will really be customers in the Netherlands who will configure it towards three tons.