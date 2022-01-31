Valentina Autiero, the former dame of the female parterre of UeD, has many fans who, once she left the program, continued to follow her on social networks. Many viewers of the dating show are hoping to see the woman on the show again.

On social media, the woman continues to update her profile and tell about her life. Lately Valentina admitted to having encountered some major work problems, especially at the end of this year. The Christmas holidays brought the woman to reunite with her family and her little dog Ettore.

Over the years, for Valentina, there have been many innovations and changes. One of the last ones reveals it herself, telling of: “A bit of disappointments from the working point of view”.

Until recently, the lady was the assistant of a dental practice in Rome, but now, she admits on social media, of having to start looking for a new job.

He had long ago decided to change his career, because for many reasons, it no longer suited her. Valentina actually managed to find the perfect job, but it would seem that the woman received a huge disappointment. These are his words: “Oh well, when you think you are calm and have found a dimension, there is always something wrong”.

The former dame of Maria De Filippi’s program expresses her frustration on social media. In fact, he points out the “words in the wind” and “useless chatter” that he found himself in front of. He hopes to take matters into his own hands and lead a normal life.

In fact, these last few months have been very heavy for her. The former dame pointed out that, unfortunately, she is not the only one to have found herself in this situation. Valentina then admits: “I needed to disconnect from everything that isn’t fake, but it’s not really real”. Then he greets his fans and promises to come back to talk about the past year in the future.