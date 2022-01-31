As almost everyone will already know by now, Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it is buying Bungiethe creators of Halo and Destiny. However, it will not be the last acquisition: PlayStation Studios will be able to count on new teams.

The information comes from Christopher Dring by GamesIndustry.biz, which reported the words of Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. Specifically, as you can see below, Dring writes: “And Jim Ryan told me that” we should expect more “regarding further PlayStation acquisitions.”

Dring also explains that the agreement has been in the works for 5-6 months and that this is not a response to Take-Two’s Zynga acquisitions or Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

There motivation behind the acquisition of Bungie is the will to enhance Sony PlayStation’s capabilities in delivering live-service and cross-platform games. Sony “unlocks Bungie’s potential to strengthen their technical capabilities and the prospect of bringing their games to the world of film and television.”

We remember in fact that Bungie he plans to create multiple multimedia works around Destiny and is already working to do so.

The acquisition, in any case, is very important and has been kept secret until the end: Bungie employees discovered it a while ago.