The way in which the choice of Andrea Nicole it was experienced by the editorial staff of UeD as a real betrayal. The behavior of the boys, it was deemed definitely very incorrect. The tronista of the classic throne, of the Maria De Filippi dating show and, the suitor Ciprian, have not respected the fundamental clauses that the throne has always imposed.

A clandestine meeting, with no communications of any kind to the authors, gave rise to the choice of Nicole over Ciprian. But let’s finally see in detail what happened on the fateful day. Three red chairs are positioned in the center of the scene. On the one hand we find Andrea and her new boyfriend, on the other the suitor Alessandro.

The latter is disappointed and deeply hurt, as he had just before professed strong feelings for the girl. Nicole, looking him in the eye, begins her story: “During the last episode I left the studio, I let off steam, then I went back to the dressing room and I didn’t feel well”.

Then the tronista reveals that she has returned to the paid accommodation of the editorial staff, so that she could remain in the capital for the time of the recording of the program: “I go back to the lodgings and, after a while I’m there, the intercom rings. Ciprian was at the intercom “. The girl explains that in that moment, after some chat, it is the crime happened: “I open the gate convinced that he was with the editorial staff. I realize that he is alone and, when he is at the door of the house, I panic. At that moment I make the mistake of not informing the editorial staff. So Ciprian comes in, let’s talk about what happened all along and… let’s spend the night together ”.

Alessandro is now destroyed and attacks: “You didn’t make a great impression, you didn’t respect me or the program. It is a shameful thing ”. Gianni and Tina go down hard and end the conversation like this: “Shut up both of you because nothing credible can come out of your mouth. You are two dishonest “.