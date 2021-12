Toyota is continuing to work to try to field Sébastien Ogier at the start of the 24h of Le Mans.

At the end of the 2021 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, the WRC World Champion had the opportunity to test the GR010 Hybrid Hypercar in Bahrain and from there the rumors and hypotheses of his commitment to the World Endurance began to circulate.

That hasn’t been ruled out by the new … Read on

#Kobayashi #Ogier #Mans #Lets