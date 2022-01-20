The UCAM winter market is already a revolution. After the arrivals of Tekio, Palma, Rubén Mesa and Fullana, the university entity has signed Pedro López, a 26-year-old goalkeeper who comes from Extremadura and who, after training in the Betis youth academy, with whom he came to play in the First Six games, he went through teams like Sanluqueño, Fabril, Burgos and Villanovense.

The new azulón goalkeeper arrives in Murcia to fill the gap left by Unai Agirre, who has decided to leave UCAM voluntarily in search of minutes. In addition to Pedro López, Pedro Reverte, university sports director, wants to make two more signings: a central defender and a wide player. The second will be Isi Ros, a footballer who wanted Sabadell and Real Murcia and who today could return to La Condomina, a stadium where he played for three and a half years defending the jersey of a team from which Tropi and Santi Jara, who do not count for Ballesta.

Template goalkeepers

Biel Ribas, Pedro López and Juan Ignacio Amann.

defenses

Tekio, Viti, Chacartegui, Charlie, Josete and Farrando.

Midfielders

Tropi, Fullana, Corbalán, Abenza, Palma, Moyita, Santi Jara, Xemi, Alberto Fernández, Josema and Liberto.

strikers

Table and Garrido.

Missing

A central defender and a versatile winger.

an unexpected change



The one who already works as a UCAM footballer is Fullana, a midfielder who was terminated by Nástic just a few days ago: «It was a surprising situation, but I had to adapt quickly to the change. I have the possibility of reaching a club with a nice project, “says the Balearic. «I decided to come to UCAM because of the project and the talks with Reverte and Salva Ballesta. The coach has given me confidence and that I will be an important player to help the team. It is important to score goals, but I like to contribute other things at an offensive and defensive level, “he warns.