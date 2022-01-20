Veracruz.- A total of 388 migrants Most of them Central Americans were rescued through two operations carried out by agents of the National Migration Institute (INM) in the state of Veracruz.

According to what was reported by the INM through a statement, the first operation was carried out in the booth of acayucan, where 54 migrants of Central American origin who were transported in an executive bus that was destined for Mexico City were identified.

While the second operation was carried out in the town of Arbolillo, municipality of Alvarado, allowed the location of 334 more people, of different nationalities, who were traveling crowded inside the dry box of a trailer.

In these two operations, the drivers and the transport units were made available to the corresponding authorities, while the people in the context of transit were transferred to the INM offices for the start of their administrative process.

This past Tuesday, 16 people of Central American origin were also rescued, crowded inside the cabin (bedroom) of a dry box trailer that was circulating through La Venta, northeast of the state of Tabasco.

Read more: It was swept away by the current! The mother of a drowned girl appears in the Rio Bravo

This after INM elements located them after carrying out a review at the La Venta checkpoint, and with the help of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), the National Guard (GN) and the state police, the unit in which they were travelling.