Following this week’s announcement of yet another delay for Skull and Bones, Ubisoft has shared fresh footage of its beleaguered pirate adventure, focusing on what it calls the game’s “narrative gameplay”.

It’s perhaps something of an unexpected place to return after a lengthy absence, given Ubisoft insisted Skull and Bones was “not a narrative-driven game” last summer, but it does at least give players a better idea of ​​how the publisher is attempting to inject a bit of variety into its action.

As Ubisoft explained last year, Skull and Bones is overwhelmingly focused on sailing and combat, with players only able to disembark their ships and explore dry land at a limited number of locations, defined as outposts. Functionally, outposts serve as places players can trade, cash in contracts, pay off factions, and meet other players – but, as detailed in Ubisoft’s latest gameplay devstreamthey’re also locations where they might find narrative content Ubisoft is calling “investigations”.

Skull and Bones: The Deck – Gameplay Devstream.

Investigations are a “way to tell a story through a series of steps”, and can be initiated by finding messages in bottles, unearthing scraps of loot journals, or simply by talking to characters in the world, and will provide clues to finding treasure.

The investigation Ubisoft chose to demo in its latest gameplay showcase told the tale – entirely relayed through on-screen text and accompanying narration – of both a brother and sister who both believed themselves to be the rightful heir to the throne in the coastal African region the sequence aired in the devstream was set.

Rather than taking players on a grand, cinematic narrative adventure, investigations appear to be more of a simple framing device guiding them through several standard seafaring activities. In this instance, players must first sail to the location where the brother is said to have absconded with the crown, whereupon they’re required to complete a single stage of a settlement plunder (a core mechanic of Skull and Bones, as we learned last year) to receive another message leading to a new location.

Upon arrival, it’s simply a case of parking up alongside a shipwreck and hitting a button to retrieve the next clue, which then points them to a final location – in this case, a port where they can disembark and locate some buried treasure, bringing the sequence to close.

Each investigation, Ubisoft explains, will fill in a little more backstory of a key character in Skull and Bones’ lore, Captain Freeman, who was said to have taken part in the biggest heist ever seen in the world’s fiction. Ultimately, by piecing together the clues, players might be able to find the location of his missing treasure from him.

The full 30-minute livestream also highlights some of Skull and Bones other features, including the variations seen in different parts of the in-game world and different shanties.

Ubisoft is yet to share a new release date for Skull and Bones following its delay, but says it’ll have more news “very soon”.