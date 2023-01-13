The sources indicated, according to Reuters, that the US State Department is likely to start an informal notification process called a “layered review” next week, which is a routine procedural step for notifying Congress of large arms sales.

In October 2021, Turkey, a member of NATO, requested the purchase of 40 F-16 fighters from Lockheed Martin, and nearly 80 modernization kits for its current warplanes, and technical talks between the two sides were recently concluded.

The notification comes as Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu prepares to visit Washington on Jan. 18 for bilateral talks amid a raft of issues between the two NATO members, ranging from political disagreement over the crisis in Syria to Ankara’s purchase of Russian weapons.

The Biden administration said it supports the deal and is in informal contact with Congress to ensure members do not object to it.

Analysts said that Congress is unlikely to approve the sale, unless Ankara ratifies the inclusion of Sweden and Finland in NATO.

The two countries applied in May to join the alliance after Russia’s military attack on Ukraine, but Turkey objected, accusing the two countries of harboring militants, including members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Ankara.