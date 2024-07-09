More precisely, the flag in question belongs to the Sekigahara Teppo-tai infantry historical reenactment group (or Sekigahara Weapon Group) and has appeared in the game’s illustrations. It is also present in the catalog included in the collector’s edition, which we imagine cannot be changed at this point.

Ubisoft apologized for unauthorized use of the flag of a historical reenactment group in some Assassin’s Creed Shadows promotional images now established.

One flag too many

Ubisoft Japan itself explained that “The artwork in question will not be further used or distributed beyond this date, except of the inclusion in the catalogue of the collector’s edition“. “We deeply apologize for the situation.”

A little more attention could have been paid to these details, also considering the many controversies that arose from the choice of protagonists. Ubisoft presented Assassin’s Creed Shadows last May, after having announced it as Codename Red. Last month it published a video walkthrough of about 13 minutes, which extensively shows the gameplay. It is set in 16th century Japan and has two protagonists. It was developed by Ubisoft Quebec, the same ones as Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, with which it shares a creative director.

If you want more details, read our Assassin’s Creed Shadows preview while we wait to finally get our hands on the game. Its release date It’s November 15, 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, PC, Mac, and Amazon Luna.