According to the criteria of
The The initiative aims to support causes and organizations described in each of the specialized plates, which will be subject to an annual fee of between US$15 and US$25The bill, co-sponsored by the Infrastructure Strategies Committee, the Transportation and Manners Subcommittee and joined by House members, provides for the distribution and use of fees collected from license plate sales.
Also, according to the governor’s office, the legislation states that funds from the Live The Dream themed plaque from the dormant Live the Dream Foundation will be used to support the Historic Cemeteries Program, specifically for the research, identification and registration of abandoned African-American cemeteries.
The most notable license plates in Florida
Between the most notable plates that will begin to be sold from the entry into force of the project on October 1st include those that They have the following reasons:
- Margaritaville: Inspired by the popular destination and lifestyle promoted by Jimmy Buffet
- Clearwater Marine Aquarium: Supports the institution specializing in marine conservation
- Recycle Florida: created to promote recycling and sustainability as lifestyles
- Live the Dream: In allusion to Martin Luther King, 5 percent of the funds will go to the King Center for image rights
- Support General Aviation: Proceeds from the plaques will go to the Lakeland Aerospace Center for Excellence for student scholarships
- USO (United Service Organizations): The money will be used to support members of the Armed Forces and their families.
#Florida #Ron #DeSantis #signed #law #forces #car #plates
Leave a Reply