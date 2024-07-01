From the Ron DeSantis’ signature, Governor of FloridaUnited States, the House Bill 403 legislation will come into force on October 1st and will impose significant reforms to the license plates of citizens of the state.

Among the different legislations that the governor signed in the last hours, HB 403 stands outthat introduces different types of new specialized license plateswhich will refer to different topics of importance to the state and will serve as a celebration of social and ecological causes.

The The initiative aims to support causes and organizations described in each of the specialized plates, which will be subject to an annual fee of between US$15 and US$25The bill, co-sponsored by the Infrastructure Strategies Committee, the Transportation and Manners Subcommittee and joined by House members, provides for the distribution and use of fees collected from license plate sales.

Also, according to the governor’s office, the legislation states that funds from the Live The Dream themed plaque from the dormant Live the Dream Foundation will be used to support the Historic Cemeteries Program, specifically for the research, identification and registration of abandoned African-American cemeteries.

The most notable license plates in Florida

Between the most notable plates that will begin to be sold from the entry into force of the project on October 1st include those that They have the following reasons: