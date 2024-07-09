Chihuahua— Any irregular situation must be supported with evidence and before the corresponding authority, without this, everything else is conjecture that does not contribute to an environment of Rule of law and healthy coexistence in a community, businessmen pointed out in response to the former governor’s attempt Javier Corral to link the president of this publishing house, Osvaldo Rodriguez Borundain its “Operation Justice” which was carried out between 2016 and 2021.

The president of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), Salvador Carrejo Orozcostated that any accusation must be accompanied by sufficient evidence and channeled to the corresponding authority; if this is not fulfilled, it becomes speculation and personal or political conflicts and accusations and accusations are made very lightly.

“If there is an irregular situation with any person, be it a public official, businessman or citizen, evidence must be presented and the Judiciary must act accordingly, but no one can be prejudged or false statements presented without any kind of proof,” he said.

Meanwhile, the president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), Federico Baeza Maresconsidered that it is important that the print media continue to strengthen themselves, far from wanting to weaken them, and that they continue to inform citizens with ethics and professionalism.

As governor of Chihuahua, Javier Corral Jury proceeded before the Texas courts against Rodríguez Borunda in February 2021, including him in a previous lawsuit, from 2020, that the State Government had promoted before the US courts against the former governor Cesar Duarte.

Rodríguez denied all the accusations against him and the investigating judge, Rubén P. Morales, of El Paso County, issued a ruling in his favor on June 28 due to the lack of evidence from the plaintiff, who with this process and in retaliation for the publication of information that revealed the irregularities of his administration, attempted to involve the president of El Diario in his questioned “Operation Justice.”