The Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant began supplying customers with a van based on the UAZ Profi model with a two-row five-seater. This is stated in a press release received on February 1 by the editors of Izvestia.

It is noted that the new van, designed for both commercial and private use, is manufactured at the facilities of the Ulyanovsk enterprise Avtodom. The model is based on a frame chassis. The car is equipped with a ZMZ Pro engine with a power of 149.6 hp. and a five-speed manual gearbox with a reduction range in the transfer case.

The model is completed with a fiberglass module with a steel supporting frame with a useful volume of five cubic meters. The car is available in two versions – with a rear lifting door or with doors opening on three sides of the body (all elements are equipped with shock absorbers and locks).

The list of options includes rails and crossbars for installing a roof rack with a load of up to 50 kg, as well as a set of floor rigging rails.

On October 21, the chief designer of the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant, Oleg Krupin, said that the future of the enterprise would be connected with electric vehicles.

The three lines of electric vehicles are based on a drive system developed by the Czech company MV Motors and implemented in two prototypes of Spartan EV electric vehicles assembled on the basis of the UAZ Hunter.