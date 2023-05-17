The concern to discover life on other planets is something that has troubled astronomers for many years. It is because of this that much of the research is focused on discovering planets with the potential to host life.

It was following this line that, in 2017, astronomers from the Pot discovered a red dwarf star called TRAPPIST-1 which houses seven planets the size of Earth.

This finding was considered by scientists as one of the most unusual planetary systems detected so far. The TRAPPIST-1 system It presents conditions similar to our Solar System and due to what I have been doing, the experts could not avoid asking themselves the inevitable question; “Will any of these planets harbor life?”.

Although current observation instruments are far from confirming the existence of life on some of the seven planets that orbit around TRAPPIST-1. Astronomers have recently used the capabilities of the James Web Space Telescope to identify if the planets in this system have atmospheres.

The object that causes special interest for astronomers is the fourth planet since it is orbiting in the so-called “habitable zone”, also known as the “Goldilocks” zone, this region is created in relation to the orbital distance of from a star, where the amount of heat is just right to allow liquid water to exist on the surface of a planet.

Although TRAPPIST-1 is similar to our system, it presents some significant differences, since the red dwarf star is much cooler than our sun and is 10% less in size. In addition to this, if this system were located in our Solar System, it would fit within the orbit of our innermost planet, Mercury.