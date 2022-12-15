Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The United Arab Emirates affirmed the depth of relations with Israel in light of the signing of the Abrahamic Peace Agreement, noting that the agreement is based on a comprehensive vision of the principles of constructive regional dialogue, coexistence and cooperation, and affirming its firm commitment to the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Her Excellency Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, joined the visit of a delegation of permanent representatives to the United Nations, to participate in its meetings with His Excellency Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel, and His Excellency Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister-elect. .

Nusseibeh pointed out in the meetings to the depth of relations between the UAE and Israel in light of the signing of the Abrahamic Peace Accords.

She also reviewed the growth of trade exchange between the two countries, which amounted to two billion US dollars in the first nine months of 2022, in addition to expanded cooperation in several fields such as science, medicine, agriculture and tourism.

Her Excellency stressed that the Abrahamic Peace Accord is based on a comprehensive vision of the principles of constructive regional dialogue, coexistence and cooperation, noting that strengthening the agreement can only be achieved through the return of opportunities and benefits to the entire region, especially the youth.

Her Excellency also held a bilateral meeting with Tor Wiensland, the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, to learn about the latest developments regarding the disturbing developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, before presenting them to the Security Council next week.

In all her meetings, Her Excellency affirmed the UAE’s firm commitment to the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

It is worth noting that the delegation of permanent representatives to the United Nations arrived in Israel on the ninth of December, following a visit to the UAE that lasted for two consecutive days, during which it met with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and senior officials, in addition to To their visit to a number of governmental, commercial and cultural institutions and bodies.