Ahmed Mourad (Cairo)

Analysts and experts described the Emirati-Bahrain relations as an “integrated strategic partnership” and a role model in international relations, stressing the existence of large areas of convergence between the two countries, and reflecting a kind of congruence in positions and viewpoints on various regional and international issues.

In statements to Al-Ittihad, experts and analysts valued the Emirati positions in support of the Kingdom of Bahrain politically, economically and in security, which contributed to the growth and prosperity of many vital sectors in the Kingdom.

They pointed to the UAE and Bahrain’s interest in enhancing aspects of joint cooperation, especially in the areas of confronting foreign interference and other challenges related to the security and stability of the Arab Gulf states.

Understandings and agreements

As for the Bahraini writer and political analyst, Asaad Rashed, he stressed to Al-Ittihad the importance and specificity of the UAE-Bahraini relations, and their historical, social and cultural extension, stressing that the bilateral relations between the UAE and Bahrain derive their strength and prosperity from the friendly and family ties that bring together the peoples of the two countries.

Rashid pointed out the keenness of the Kingdom of Bahrain to deepen political, economic, social and diplomatic relations and ties with the United Arab Emirates, and these relations flourished greatly after His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa took over the reins of power in Bahrain in 1999 and during the first decade. From the 21st century, the two countries signed many joint cooperation agreements at all levels, and during the second decade, UAE-Bahrain relations witnessed an unprecedented boom of understandings, agreements and consultations. In April of 2018, the Bahraini monarch, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, issued Decree No. (24) of 2018 appointing an ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary for the Kingdom to the United Arab Emirates, reflecting the great interest that Bahrain attaches to developing its relations with the UAE.

Support and financing

The Bahraini writer and political analyst appreciated the Emirati positions in support of the Bahraini economy, especially the contributions, grants and projects implemented by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which contributed to the growth and prosperity of many vital sectors in the Kingdom.

Since 1974, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has implemented 26 development and investment projects in the Kingdom of Bahrain by providing soft loans, grants and direct investments at a value of more than $2.9 billion, of which 90% are grants.

The most prominent of these projects were the inauguration of Sheikh Zayed Housing City, housing units in the northern city, electricity and water stations in Sitra and Riffa, sewage water treatment, agricultural projects, small industrial units project, support for social and health services by establishing the heart center and the Khalifa bin Zayed Institute, and financing the purchase of Five Boeing aircraft, the industrial zone in Hidd, and Sheikh Zayed Road. Under the financial cooperation agreement signed between the two countries, the UAE provided Bahrain with support of about 12.5 billion dirhams to finance the Bahraini government’s financial balance program with the aim of stimulating economic growth in Bahrain. The UAE also financed the expansion project of Bahrain International Airport by about 3.373 billion dirhams to increase the airport’s capacity to 14 million passengers annually.

convergence spaces

Asaad Rashed pointed out that there are large areas of convergence between the UAE and Bahrain, as both countries have a balanced foreign policy aimed at preserving the security and stability of the region and achieving common interests. Al-Libi, in addition to their joint cooperation in the process of Gulf solidarity, and other factors that confirm that the Emirati-Bahraini relations represent an example and a model to be followed in international relations.

Facing challenges

Dr. Muhammad Sadiq drew attention to the UAE and Bahrain’s interest in enhancing security cooperation between them, especially in the areas of confronting external interference and other challenges that want to tamper with the security and stability of the Arab Gulf states, which was evident in the aftermath of the events that took place in the Kingdom of Bahrain in 2011.

During the months of February and March of 2011, the Kingdom of Bahrain witnessed demonstrations and unfortunate events, which came as a result of suspicious plans carried out by groups linked to external parties with the aim of destabilizing security and stability in Bahrain. The UAE immediately rushed to support Bahrain in regional and international forums, and supported all measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its security. stability and safety of its citizens. The UAE also participated in the “Peninsula Shield” forces that headed to Bahrain to contribute to maintaining security and order in the Kingdom. In May of the same year, the two countries signed an agreement for joint security cooperation and coordination.

Peace partners

Mohammed Sadiq Ismail, an expert in international relations, explained that the great momentum in the UAE-Bahrain relations reflects a kind of congruence in positions and viewpoints on various issues on the regional and international arena, stressing that the two countries are pursuing a rational and balanced foreign policy based on several solid principles, including non-interference. In the internal affairs of other countries, respecting the sovereignty of states over their territories, strengthening cooperation with all parties to maintain international peace and security, and resolving regional and international crises and conflicts by peaceful means and at the negotiating table.

Within the framework of the convergence of visions and viewpoints that characterize the UAE-Bahrain relations, the UAE and Bahrain signed two historic peace agreements with Israel, the first between the UAE and Israel on September 15, 2020, and the second between Bahrain and Israel on October 18 of the same year.

strategic partnership

Dr. Muhammad Sadiq Ismail, an expert in international relations and director of the Arab Center for Political and Strategic Studies in Cairo, confirmed that the UAE-Bahrain relations embody an “integrated strategic partnership” and a role model in the course of Arab-Arab relations.

Ismail explained to Al-Ittihad that the UAE and Bahrain have very old relations rooted in history, as well as kinship and intermarriage ties between the families and tribes of the two countries, which contributed to deepening the political, economic and social relations between Abu Dhabi and Manama.

In the sixties of the last century, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, the ruler of Abu Dhabi at the time, was keen to consolidate relations with the late ruler of Bahrain, Sheikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, and after the announcement of the establishment of the United Arab Emirates United States on December 2, 1971 Close relations between the two countries continued.

integrative project

Dr. Muhammad Sadiq Ismail indicated that the UAE-Bahrain relations witnessed remarkable development at all levels during the seventies and eighties of the last century, which constituted a distinguished complementary and cooperative project between the two countries, and this was evident in the pivotal role that the UAE and Bahrain played in establishing the Gulf Cooperation Council in In 1981, there was a distinguished presence of the UAE and Bahrain at the first Gulf summit, after which the scope of cooperation between the two countries expanded, whether diplomatic, political, economic, social or cultural.

During the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, the Emirati-Bahrain relations achieved successive leaps within the framework of common understandings, mutual interests, and a single destiny. These relations also enjoyed the support and patronage of the Bahraini monarch, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

In 2000, the Higher Joint Committee between the UAE and Bahrain was established with the aim of supporting work mechanisms and joint projects in order to achieve the desired integration between the two countries. With the formation of this committee, the UAE-Bahrain relations took on new dimensions and broad prospects at all levels.

Meetings and visits

Ambassador Gamal Bayoumi, Secretary General of the Arab Investors Union and former Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister, stressed the importance of mutual meetings and visits by the leaders of the two countries from time to time, as these numerous visits and meetings reflect the depth and strength of bilateral relations, and mutual keenness to coordinate efforts and common positions towards Any new developments in the regional or international arena.

During the current year, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” met Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa several times during mutual visits, including the last visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Bahrain in November. And before that, His Highness visited Bahrain on April 14.

The Bahraini monarch also visited the UAE several times this year, the first on January 25, the second on March 12, the third on May 15, and the fourth on September 21.

Continuous cooperation

The Secretary-General of the Arab Investors Union referred to the growing volume of economic cooperation between the UAE and Bahrain, explaining that the joint higher committee between the two countries played a major role in the boom in UAE-Bahrain relations by launching many projects and initiatives in all fields and sectors.

The UAE is Bahrain’s second largest Arab trade partner after Saudi Arabia, and one of Bahrain’s top 10 trade partners in the world. The volume of non-oil trade exchange between the UAE and Bahrain amounted to about $6.5 billion, and the number of Bahraini investors in public shareholding companies registered with the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority has reached 13978 investors.

The number of licenses for economic activities granted to Bahraini citizens in the UAE amounted to about 331 licenses, and the value of real estate transactions for Bahraini citizens in the UAE during the year 2020 amounted to more than 228 million dirhams, and the number of real estate owners among Bahraini citizens in the UAE reached 237 Bahraini citizens, and the weekly flights of Bahraini airlines reached To the UAE, 11 weekly flights throughout 2020. During 2015, the UAE participated in financing the seismic monitoring station project in the Al-Omar Castles area in Sakhir, Bahrain, at a cost of $750,000. The Bahrain station was linked to the national earthquake monitoring network in the UAE.