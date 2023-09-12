The market capitalization of listed stocks recorded about 3.539 trillion dirhams at the end of today’s session, distributed by 2.849 trillion dirhams for stocks listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Market, and 689.2 billion dirhams for stocks listed on the Dubai Financial Market.

Local stocks in Abu Dhabi and Dubai attracted liquidity of more than 1.36 billion dirhams, distributed by 993.3 million dirhams in the Abu Dhabi market, 372.8 million dirhams in the Dubai market, and about 301.3 million shares were traded through the implementation of 21 thousand transactions.

The Abu Dhabi Market Index “Fadex 15” rose by 0.28 percent, to close at the level of 9431.37 points, while the FTSE Abu Dhabi General Market Index “Fadji” closed with a gain of about 0.38 percent, to the level of 9749.43 points, and the Dubai General Market Index reached the level of 4060.95 points.

Abu Dhabi Market

Abu Dhabi market gains were supported by the rise in shares of “Abu Dhabi Commercial” by 1.73 percent, “Al-Fa Dhabi” by 1.31 percent, “Yahsat” by 0.78 percent, “ADNOC Drilling” by 0.75 percent, “Multiplay” by 0.74 percent, “A&” by 0.72 percent, and “ADNOC” “For Distribution” 0.53 percent and “First Abu Dhabi” 0.45 percent.

“International Holding” led the activity, attracting liquidity of more than 210.3 million dirhams, closing at 400.9 dirhams, followed by “Multiplay” with liquidity of 116.5 million dirhams and closing at 4.08 dirhams, then “Alpha Dhabi”, attracting 114.1 million dirhams and reaching the level of 20.14 dirhams.

Dubai market

“Emaar Properties” stock accounted for the largest share of trading in the Dubai market, with liquidity exceeding 100 million dirhams and closing at 7.13 dirhams, followed by “Ajman Bank” with about 65.6 million dirhams and closing at 2.31 dirhams, then “Emirates NBD” with about 58.7 million dirhams, closing at 17.1 dirhams.

Among the winning stocks in the Dubai market today were “Emaar Properties” by 0.42 percent, “Emirates NBD” by 1.18 percent, “Emaar Development” by 0.46 percent, and “Dubai Islamic” by 0.18 percent.